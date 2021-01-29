Amid a deepening row, the [heavily redacted] EU-AstraZeneca contract has been published

THE CONTRACT AT the centre of a row between AstraZeneca and the European Union has been published this morning.

The pharma company and the EU have been embroiled in an escalating row over the amount of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines that were to be delivered to the EU bloc in the first quarter of the year.

Although the ‘Cost of Goods’ section has been heavily redacted – which was expected as AstraZeneca had expressed concerns about the confidentiality of the agreement – it gives an insight into what the deepening dispute is over.

There are two main strands at the heart of the row: whether the pledge made by AstraZeneca to deliver a certain number of vaccines was a cast-iron guarantee or a promise to do their best; and whether two manufacturing plants in the UK can be used to supply vaccines to the European Union.

Here are the most noteworthy elements of the contract.

‘Best efforts’

AstraZeneca has defended its announcement that it wouldn’t be able to deliver as many vaccines to the EU in the first quarter of the year by saying that the contract only committed it to making its “best effort” to deliver.

The published contract cites fifteen uses of the term “Best Reasonable Efforts”.

In the contract, it states that as part of the scale-up, AstraZeneca has committed “to use its Best Reasonable Efforts to build capacity to manufacture 300 million doses of the vaccine”, with an option for the Commission to order an additional 100 million doses.

It also states in the contract that “Best Reasonable Efforts” is defined as: “the activities and degree of effort that a company of similar size with a similarly-sized infrastructure and similar resources as AstraZeneca would undertake or use in the development and manufacture of a Vaccine at the relevant stage of development”.

This phrasing is used regularly throughout the document and is a key part of the row between the pharma company and the European Union.

Manufacturing sites

On the use of the UK manufacturing sites, the contract states that Astrazeneca shall use its “best reasonable efforts” to manufacture the vaccine at manufacturing sites in the EU – which, for the purposes of this part of the contract “shall include the United Kingdom”.

The contract states:

“If AstraZeneca is unable to deliver on its intention to manufacture the Initial Europe doses and/or optional doses under this Agreement in the EU, the Commission or the participating Member States may present to AstraZeneca, contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs) within the EU capable of manufacturing the vaccine doses, and AstraZeneca shall use its Best Reasonable Efforts to contract with such proposed CMOs to increase the available manufacturing capacity within the EU.”

Costs

An example of the redacted part of the contract. Source: Contract

Another key part of the row has been that the EU claims to have paid up front to upscale AstraZeneca’s vaccine production chain. Although there are heavy redaction of price throughout the document, it states at one part of the contract:

“In partial consideration of the vaccine dose purchase rights granted by AstraZeneca to the Commission acting on behalf and in the name of the Participating Member States hereunder, the Commission shall pay to AstraZeneca a fixed amount equal to €336 million Euros, as an estimate of the Upfront Costs”.