#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Monday 28 June 2021
Advertisement

Gap between AstraZeneca vaccine doses set to be halved from eight weeks to four

Earlier this month, the gap between doses of this vaccine was reduced from 12 weeks to eight.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 28 Jun 2021, 7:57 PM
1 hour ago 11,133 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5479960
Image: Shutterstock/BaLL LunLa
Image: Shutterstock/BaLL LunLa

THE DELAY BETWEEN receiving both doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be halved after a recommendation from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), it is understood.

Earlier this month, the gap between doses of this vaccine was reduced from 12 weeks to eight on a gradual basis. 

This is set to be reduced again to four weeks, but discussions are still ongoing and a decision has not yet been confirmed.

It is also understood that the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in people aged 18 to 40 is reported to have also been approved, but government is still waiting to receive a letter from the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. 

NIAC previously advised that this vaccine should not be given to people under 50 when other vaccines are available. This reduced to under 40s in May. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met today to consider its advice to the government on whether or not to further ease Covid-19 restrictions from next Monday.

Under the current reopening plan, the resumption of indoor dining in pubs and restaurants is set to be allowed from 5 July. However, there are concerns about the spread of the more transmissible Delta coronavirus variant.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A meeting of party leaders was also expected this evening, with the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 due to meet later tonight. 

Cabinet will reach a decision on the issue tomorrow.

The Taoiseach said last week that the AZ and Johnson & Johnson vaccines should be reconsidered for younger age groups in an effort to fight the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant. 

- With reporting by Christina Finn. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie