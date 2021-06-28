Gap between AstraZeneca vaccine doses set to be halved from eight weeks to four

THE DELAY BETWEEN receiving both doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be halved after a recommendation from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), it is understood.

Earlier this month, the gap between doses of this vaccine was reduced from 12 weeks to eight on a gradual basis.

This is set to be reduced again to four weeks, but discussions are still ongoing and a decision has not yet been confirmed.

It is also understood that the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in people aged 18 to 40 is reported to have also been approved, but government is still waiting to receive a letter from the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Sources have said NIAC have recommended second doses of AstraZeneca can be given 4 weeks after first shot and it’s understood to have been given the green light for ages 18-40 — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) June 28, 2021

NIAC previously advised that this vaccine should not be given to people under 50 when other vaccines are available. This reduced to under 40s in May.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met today to consider its advice to the government on whether or not to further ease Covid-19 restrictions from next Monday.

Under the current reopening plan, the resumption of indoor dining in pubs and restaurants is set to be allowed from 5 July. However, there are concerns about the spread of the more transmissible Delta coronavirus variant.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A meeting of party leaders was also expected this evening, with the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 due to meet later tonight.

Cabinet will reach a decision on the issue tomorrow.

The Taoiseach said last week that the AZ and Johnson & Johnson vaccines should be reconsidered for younger age groups in an effort to fight the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

- With reporting by Christina Finn.