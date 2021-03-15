Pause in AstraZeneca use to result in deferral of around 30,000 vaccine appointments

AROUND 30,000 fewer doses of Covid-19 vaccines than planned are due to be administered in Ireland this week following the pause in the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended that the administration of the Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine be temporarily deferred, pending the outcome of an investigation at EU level.

The NIAC made its recommendation following a notification from the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) on Saturday of a new safety alert regarding the vaccine.

This alert came from the Norwegian Medicines Agency following reports of four new serious, rare blood clotting events, including some complicated by very low levels of platelets in the blood of younger adults after vaccination.

In a statement yesterday morning, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “It has not been concluded that there is any link between the Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca and these cases.

“However, acting on the precautionary principle, and pending receipt of further information, the NIAC has recommended the temporary deferral of the Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca vaccination programme in Ireland.”

To date, the HPRA has received a small number of reports associated with blood clots following vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine. However, it has not received any reports of the nature of those described by the Norwegian Medicines Agency.

The HRPA said it will continue to monitor national reports “very closely”.

The World Health Organization has said no causal link had been established between the vaccine and blood clotting after Denmark, Norway and Iceland Thursday temporarily suspended the use of the vaccine over concerns about patients developing post-jab blood clots.

The HPRA said in a statement yesterday afternoon that “there is currently no indication that the vaccine was the cause of these events and there may be alternative explanations for their occurrence that are unrelated to the vaccine”.

“However, the safety of the public is of the utmost importance, and it is essential that reports of potential safety concerns, even if very rare, are rigorously and swiftly investigated so that the public can be reassured and if required, appropriate action can be taken,” it said.

80,000 vaccines were due to be administered in Ireland this week, according to the HSE. However, just 50,000 are expected to be administered now.

Roll-out impact

It’s currently unclear how long the AstraZeneca vaccine roll-out will be suspended.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s This Week yesterday, Dr Ronan Glynn said the EMA is due to meet again on Wednesday or Thursday to discuss data collected regarding the situation.

With regards to the roll-out of the Pfizer/Moderna vaccine, HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry told the programme that the distribution of those will continue “without disruption”.

The people affected by the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be healthcare workers and the category of people aged 16-69 who have high-risk conditions, category 4, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today.

Donnelly said it is his hope that the EMA will report back “later on this week” and that those who were due to get the AstraZeneca vaccine “will be rescheduled in the very near future”.

From this morning, people over the age of 50 in Northern Ireland can book an appointment for their vaccination.

Responding to questions regarding the speed of the vaccination roll-out in the Republic, HSE chief Paul Reid told Morning Ireland: “The reality is … this will step up in quarter two. I, like many people in the health system, wish we had more supplies here today.

“What I can clearly say is, every supply we’re getting, we’re vaccinating with 90% efficiency level within that week, not many European countries are vaccinating to that efficiency level that we are.

“So, whatever we get, and whatever the EMA decision is clear, those 30,000 will be vaccinated very efficiently and any supply we get we’ll continue in that vein.”

AstraZeneca response

AstraZeneca, an Anglo-Swedish company that developed the vaccine with Oxford University, has defended the safety of its product.

In a statement released yesterday morning, a spokesperson for the company said an analysis of its safety data that covers reported cases from more than 17 million doses of vaccine administered “has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia with Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca”.

“In fact, the reported numbers of these types of events for Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca are not greater than the number that would have occurred naturally in the unvaccinated population,” the spokesperson said.

“In clinical trials, no trends or patterns were observed with regard to pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, or events possibly related to thrombocytopenia,” they said.

“A careful review of all available safety data including these events is ongoing and AstraZeneca is committed to sharing information without delay. We also note that the European Medicine Agency (EMA) has asked for an assessment of events related to thrombocytopenia from other COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers (per communication 11 March).”