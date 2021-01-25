Commission President warns AstraZeneca it must meet contractual obligations on vaccine supplies

EUROPEAN UNION OFFICIALS will today grill executives from pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca after it warned last week that supplies of its coronavirus vaccine to Europe will be lower than originally anticipated.

The firm said the issue was down to reduced production at a manufacturing site. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to issue its decision on authorisation of the vaccine at the end of this week.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen spoke to the CEO of the pharmaceutical firm this morning, a spokesperson said.

“She made it clear that she expects AstraZeneca to deliver on the contractual arrangement foreseen in the Advance Purchase Agreement,” he said, adding that she had reminded the company that the EU has invested “significant amounts” in the company upfront to ensure production could be ramped up.

“We expect the company to find solutions and to exploit all possible flexibilities to deliver swiftly,” he said.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is considered key to the global vaccination effort because it is cheaper to produce and can be stored at fridge temperature.

AstraZeneca said in a statement last week that if EU approval is granted, the “initial volumes will be lower than anticipated,” although the start would not be delayed.

The company blamed “reduced yields at a manufacturing site within our European supply chain,” without giving details.

It said it would in any case supply the EU with “millions of doses” while ramping up production in February and March. The company has agreed to supply up to 400 million doses to the EU.

On Friday Reuters reported that the company told EU officials it would cut deliveries of its Covid-19 vaccine to the bloc by 60% in the first quarter due to the production issues.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said it will “disrupt our plan”, though the government and health authorities have not given further detail on how it will impact on our supplies.

Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober called it “very, very bad news” and said his country would receive only slightly more than half the 650,000 AstraZeneca doses it had expected in February.

Lithuania said it was expecting an 80% reduction in AstraZeneca doses in the first quarter.

Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, speaking on public television, said the government had a contract with AstraZeneca for 1.5 million vaccine doses in the first quarter.

“AstraZeneca says it will be half, instead of 1.5 million there will be 650,000,” he said.

Action by EU officials

As part of the Advance Purchase Agreement the EU has with AstraZeneca, funds were provided to reserve production capacity and for advance production. European officials are likely to take a heavy-handed approach to any potential delays in the delivery of supplies.

They will be expecting executives from the pharmaceutical company to explain in more detail why they cannot deliver the supplies they had committed to, and why the firm’s announcement came just a week before the vaccine is likely to be approved by the EMA.

On Friday, Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety said member states have expressed “deep dissatisfaction” with delays to deliveries.

“We insisted on a precise delivery schedule on the basis of which member states should be planning their vaccination programmes, subject to the granting of a conditional marketing authorisation,” she said.

“The European Commission will continue to insist with AstraZeneca on measures to increase predictability and stability of deliveries, and acceleration of the distribution of doses.”

Kyriakides wrote to the company and stressed the importance of delivery in line with the schedule laid out in the agreement, a spokesperson said today. He said the matter will be discussed between member states and the company at a meeting this afternoon.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the weekend said the government was considering legal action against AstraZeneca’s “unacceptable” announcement.

“If the 60% reduction in doses that will be distributed in the first quarter should be confirmed, that would mean that 3.4 million doses would be delivered to Italy instead of eight million doses,” he said.

European Council President Charles Michel yesterday told Europe 1 that the EU will ensure that pharmaceutical companies respect the contracts they have signed.

“We can use all the legal means at our disposal for this,” he added.

Pfizer also recently announced deliveries would be temporarily scaled back as it completes work at its Belgian plant to increase its capacity.

“We banged our fists on the table, which made it possible to reduce the delay,” Michel said.

Following a call with President von der Leyen, Pfizer said it would return its original delivery schedule from this week.

- With reporting from AFP.