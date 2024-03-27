Empty office space to be converted under Govt's plans to address asylum seeker crisis

EMPTY OFFICE BUILDINGS will be converted as part of proposed government plans to address the crisis in accommodation for international protection applicants.

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman will bring the long-awaited plan outlining his accommodation strategy for asylum seekers to Cabinet later today.

It’s understood it will aim to move away from the current reliance for accommodation on private providers towards State owned accommodation, while also seeking to ensure higher standards among commercial providers.

O’Gorman is also expected to tell Cabinet of longer term reforms of the system, including the use of office space left empty since the pandemic.

The measure is one of two significant proposals on the issue coming before Cabinet later today, as Justice Minister Helen McEntee will seek approval for Ireland to join an EU agreement managing asylum applicants.

It’s also set to include an expanded program of purchasing and construction and the use of State owned land for modular units.

The government has faced intense pressure over the accommodation crisis, as some asylum seekers took to sleeping in tents on Dublin’s Mount Street near the International Protection Office. They were moved suddenly to accommodation in Co Wicklow earlier this month.

51 week leases for students

Elsewhere, Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris and Minister for Housing Daragh O’Brien will seek Government approval this morning to ensure student-specific accommodation contracts are confined to the academic year.

This comes after a recent focus on private providers of student accommodation forcing students to pay rent throughout the summer months to keep their rooms, even if they will not be there.

It is understood the amendments to the legislation that are being brought to Cabinet today will ensure that student accommodation contracts are confined to the academic year unless a student initiates a request for an extended stay up to a maximum of 51 weeks.

Both Minister Harris and Minister O’Brien have said they agree the actions of these providers are unacceptable.

Minister Harris has also written to all relevant local authorities seeking an urgent assessment of the planning permissions provided to these accommodation providers.

Transport plans

Elsewhere at Cabinet today, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is to bring a strategy to manage and reduce congestion.

It will re-allocate road space in urban areas and promises to improve journey times for car drivers, public transport passengers, business and freight.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will update Government colleagues on the 2024 Waiting List Action Plan.

The main targets here include ambitions for a further cut of 10% in those waiting for care, alongside a 90% reduction in patients waiting over three years.

With reporting from Jane Matthews