Minister says it may take up to 'five weeks' before new asylum accommodation becomes available

IT MAY TAKE up to “four to five weeks” before the government can provide new accommodation for asylum seekers.

In the meantime, Minister for Integration Joe O’Brien said they are looking at setting up rest centres “around the country” amid reports of people being forced into sleeping on the streets upon entering Ireland.

It comes following the pausing of Citywest Transit Hub as emergency shelter for new International Protection adult applicants, though the facility remains operational for processing.

The news has been blasted by one charity as a sign of a “lack of planning and coordination” by the government in its response.

O’Brien told Prime Time on RTÉ last night that his department is trying source new accommodation for people entering the country.

“As I speak my officials in the department are trying to locate additional accommodation. We’re trying to stand up rest centres around the country as well to deal with the next few weeks.” the Dublin Fingal TD said.

“We do have line of sight on more international projection accommodation however it is four to five weeks away, however it is four to five weeks away and in those four to five weeks we’re going to try and stand up rest centres to make sure people have shelter.”

Louisa Santoro, who leads Dublin 8 Mendicity Institution, said she was alarmed by discussion of no accommodation being available for at least four weeks, which “can be hugely impactful”.

The group provides a meal service and daytime shelter with access to hygiene and phone charging facilities for people experiencing homelessness.

“I think like anything else we’ve seen in the last few months planning, information and coordination are absolutely critical. And certainly even as an immediate response, if it isn’t the perfect or ideal or long term response, there needs to be a response and leaving people in the airport just can’t happen.”