THE EXPENSES ALLOWANCE given to international protection applicants in Ireland is to be means tested from next month, according to updated Government guidance.

The payment known as the Daily Expenses Allowance – which is paid on a weekly basis – is currently set at a rate of €38.80 per week for an adult and €29.80 per week for a child.

New details published by the government indicate the allowance will soon be means tested instead of paid at a single rate but it has not yet clarified the value of the new rates.

“An income assessment is being introduced for the Daily Expenses Allowance with effect from June 2024, for persons 18 years or over,” the government website states.

“For claims involving couples or families, the Daily Expenses Allowance payment of the person who has income may be reduced or withdrawn. This will not impact on any payment in respect of other family members,” it says.

“Income includes pay from employment, self-employment and social welfare payments. The Daily Expenses Allowance payment will cease where a person has income of more than €125 per week for a combined total of 12 weeks or more.”

Ireland first introduced the allowance at a time when it did not permit International Protection applicants to work.

Applicants living in Direct Provision centres were provided accommodation and food – though some centres were found to be unsafe – and relied on the allowance for other expenses, such as school materials for children.

The rules have since changed to allow International Protection applicants to work but they must first apply for permission. They can only seek permission to work if they have not received a decision on their application to stay in Ireland after five months.

After applying for permission to work, they need to wait for approval. The current processing time for those applications is 150 days.

That means an asylum seeker could be in Ireland for around ten months before they are legally allowed to work and earn an income other than the Daily Expenses Allowance.