GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after an asylum seeker was assaulted in Dublin 8 on Sunday.

The man was treated for non life-threatening injuries in St James’s Hospital.

He told The Journal that he had been sitting in Bridgefoot Street Park with a group of asylum seekers, waiting for a charity based nearby to open for dinner.

A group of young people gathered on the other side of the park and started shouting at them. The man said they were called “black monkeys” and were told “this is Ireland” and to “f*** off”.

He said the young people repeatedly threw stones and eggs at them.

The man said they were eventually approached and he says he was hit several times. He was admitted to hospital and has since been discharged.

The man, who mostly sleeps rough, is staying with a volunteer while he recovers.

In a statement, gardaí said they received a report of an incident of assault that occurred at around 5:10pm yesterday on Bridgefoot Street in Dublin 8.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.