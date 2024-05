A digger is removing tents on Grand Canal while asylum seekers are going onto buses headed for a so far unknown accommodation site. Safety Net medics are providing assistance to people who need it: pic.twitter.com/yjSbj5lPHW — Eimer McAuley (@eimer_mcauley) May 9, 2024

ASYLUM SEEKERS CAMPED along the Grand Canal in Dublin have been told they are committing an offence and are being moved to alternative accommodation in a joint operation this morning.

Around 100 tents had been pitched along the canal in recent days with people starting to sleep there after more than 200 tents were cleared from Mount Street, Grattan Street and lanes near the International Protection Office (IPO) last week.

It had been expected that dozens of asylum seekers were expected to be transferred from accommodation facilities in Citywest and Crooksling to other centres in the coming days, amid growing concerns over the Grand Canal encampment.

This morning, asylum seekers on the canal were handed a letter by officials telling them that they are committing an offence by camping on the canal. They have been offered alternative accommodation. Barriers were set up around the encampment and coaches were present to take the men to alternative accommodation.

Gardaí are present at the scene, as are officials from the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) and Waterways Ireland. Some of the men who have been camping on the canal are in a state of distress.

Gardai and Dept of Integration officials removing asylum seekers camped by Grand Canal onto buses this morning, barriers are on a truck nearby. People say they’ve been told they are going in 20 mins - they aren’t sure where to. @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/biC3WOm8Sb — Eimer McAuley (@eimer_mcauley) May 9, 2024

Diggers at the scene have cleared away and destroyed the tents. The letter handed to the men, which is written in English, French and Arabic, states that officials are here to offer International Protection applicants in the area accommodation:

“We will need to see you Temporary Resident Card (‘blue card’) and then you should gather your personal belongings and get on the bus which will bring you to your accommodation,” the letter states.

You do not need to bring your own tent. It will be disposed of for health and safety reasons. At the accommodation, you will be safe and there will be food and hygiene facilities and IPAS will be able to provide you with support.

The letter also states that camping on the canal is an offence and that by remaining or returning there they may be prosecuted:

“You do not have permission to stay on canal property beside the Grand Canal in Dublin.

You are committing an offence. If you refuse to come to the available accommodation or you later return to stay in this area you may be moved on by An Garda Síochána (Police) and you may be arrested and prosecuted.

Anyone with questions is advised to email IPAS.

In a statement, Government Information Services said:

“A joint operation between the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth; the Department of Justice; An Garda Síochána; Dublin City Council; Waterways Ireland; and the HSE is underway on the Grand Canal, Dublin.

“The purpose of the operation is to ensure the safe movement of people seeking international protection from the tents on the Grand Canal to International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS)-designated accommodation.

The IPAS-designated accommodation has toilets and showers; health services; indoor areas where food is provided; facilities to charge phones and personal devices; access to transport to and from Dublin City Centre; and 24-hour onsite security.

With reporting from Eimer McAuley at the scene