Minister to meet gardaí over policing of protests as further asylum seeker accomodation to open

MINISTER RODERIC O’GORMAN has confirmed that three new accommodation centres for asylum seekers are to open in Dublin, as the Government has been scrambling to house international protection applicants sleeping rough.

The centres will located at the Airways Industrial Estate in Santry, the former Senior College on Eblana Avenue in Dún Laoghaire, and Dolcain House in Clondalkin.

O’Gorman has said that an additional 350 beds for asylum seekers are to be made available in the next few days, but work has to be done to secure fire safety certificates, amongst other preparations, RTÉ News has reported.

The announcement comes after tents belonging to asylum seekers were set on fire by anti-immigration protesters last Friday, and after local residents in Inch, Co Clare, formed a blockade to prevent asylum seekers from entering holiday homes at Magowna House hotel, claiming that they had concerns about the suitability of the accommodation, and that they hadn’t been informed.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar called for the blockade to end yesterday, speaking from a summit in Iceland.

“People do want to know what’s happening, they want certain assurances, and we have a responsibility to do that, that doesn’t mean that people can say that certain types of people can’t live in their area, we can’t tolerate that,” he said.

Sasko Lazarov Minister for Equality and Integration Roderic O' Gorman. Sasko Lazarov

O’Gorman is also set to meet with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris today, to discuss how asylum seekers sleeping rough can best be protected, and how protests are being policed.

Yesterday, a Garda spokesperson told The Journal that gardaí “continue to have a proportionate response” to what they said was a “peaceful demonstration” outside the hotel in Inch.

They further stated that they have been providing access to and from the premises.

In terms of the wider policing of protests, the spokesperson said: “Any Garda response in relation to evolving events is in keeping with a community policing model and graduated policing response taking into account relevant legislation and public safety.”

The government has been clear in saying that asylum seekers will not be redirected from the arranged housing in inch, as O’ Gorman has stated that this is not an option.