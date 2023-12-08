Over 80 people seeking asylum in Ireland not offered accommodation between Monday and Wednesday

AS OF WEDNESDAY, 83 people who had presented to the International Protection Office in Dublin had not been offered accommodation, since the service ran out of supply at the start of this week.

The Department of Intregration said seven people have been offered accommodation retrospectively.

The Department stated earlier this week that it is exploring all possible avenues in order to acquire further accommodation to house International Protection Applicants (IPAs).

Officials have an agreement in place with two organisations that are providing day services to asylum seekers who do not have accommodation offers, including access to shower facilities.

The Government also agreed to increase the weekly payment of €38.80 by €75, for a total of €113.80 per week for IPAs in this category, until such a time as they are offered accommodation.

Between Monday and Wednesday this week, 83 people were offered the contingency payment until accommodation was available.

The Department of Integration said earlier in the week that it is working with charities providing day services to identify IPAs who may be at risk of homelessness, to offer intervening supports.

The Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman had given multiple warnings that supply of accommodation for IPAs was due to run out.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said that the Government is “very, very concerned” about the lack of accommodation available for asylum seekers, and that it will do everything it can to see people housed.

The Government has agreed to bail out the Department of Integration in its 2023 expenditure to the tune of €1.26 billion, which is the largest supplementary estimate for a department this year.

A statement released by Minister Paschal Donohoe on Wednesday clarified that the additional funding is needed to support policy areas including “Tusla, Disability Services, International Protection Accommodation Service and the providing accommodation supports for people fleeing the war from Ukraine”.

The accommodation service for Ukrainians accounts for the largest portion of the supplementary estimate.

Over 94,000 Ukrainians – mainly women and children – have arrived in Ireland seeking humanitarian assistance since the country was invaded by Russia. An estimated 74,000 of these are in State-supported accommodation.

The number of IPAs in Ireland also continues to increase, from 19,000 at the end of 2022 to 26,000 currently.

Accumulatively, the State is now providing accommodation for 100,000 people seeking refuge.

“This is an unparalleled figure in the history of the country and the work of the Departments concerned must be commended,” Donohoe said.

With reporting by Eimer McAuley