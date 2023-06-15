At least 10 killed in Canada road collision, according to local media reports

AT LEAST 10 people died today a road traffic collision in central Canada’s Manitoba province, local media reported.

Canadian police said on Twitter that officers were responding to a “mass casualty collision” near the town of Carberry, west of Winnipeg, and that first responders and other Royal Canadian Mounted Police units were on the scene.

According to media reports, the accident involved a semi-trailer truck and a minivan specialised in transporting disabled people.

“My heart breaks hearing the news of the tragic accident near Carberry. My most sincere condolences go out to all those involved,” tweeted Manitoba’s premier Heather Stefanson.

She said flags at the province’s legislative building have been lowered to half-staff “out of respect for those we have tragically lost.”

Authorities said the highway was closed in both directions and they were asking motorists to avoid the area.

According to Nirmesh Vadera, who works near the accident site in a roadside hotel restaurant, numerous emergency vehicles and two helicopters were at the scene of the crash, which occurred around midday.

“It was really, really surreal to see the extent of (the accident), because I’ve never seen this kind of fire on any vehicle,” Vadera told AFP by telephone, adding there was lots of smoke visible around the site.

He said a semi-trailer truck was lying on its side along the roadway, while a smaller vehicle was in flames.

