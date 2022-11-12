At least 19 killed in Egyptian minibus crash

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
AT LEAST 19 people have been killed and six injured when the minibus they were travelling in today overturned in northern Egypt’s Nile Delta, the health ministry said.
The minibus tumbled into a ditch in Dakahlia province, the ministry said.
Egyptian media outlets reported the accident was caused by a malfunctioning steering wheel, without elaborating.
Traffic accidents are common in Egypt where roads are often poorly maintained and driving rules flouted.
In 2021, around 7,000 people were killed on the roads of the Arab world’s most populous country, according to official figures.
In July, 25 people died and 35 were injured in central Egypt when a bus crashed into a truck parked on the side of the road.
