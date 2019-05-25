This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 25 May, 2019
At least 19 students die in fire at college in India

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

By AFP Saturday 25 May 2019, 7:24 AM
Firefighters work to douse flames on a building in Surat.
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

AT LEAST 19 students have died in a fire at an Indian building housing a college with images showing people jumping to escape the blaze.

“The students lost their life both because of the fire and jumping out of the building,” Deepak Sapthaley, a fire official in the western city of Surat, said. 

Images showed blazing orange flames and black smoke billowing out of the building.

Sapthaley added that when the blaze began 50 or 60 people were inside the coaching institute on the top floor of the building, which is several storeys high. 

The cause of the fire is not yet known. 

“The toll has jumped to 19 and includes 16 females. Sixteen persons died because of burns and three others from injuries after they jumped,” Jayesh M Patel, medical officer at Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research, has said. 

Officials had initially given a toll of at least 15 dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who comes from Gujarat state where the fire broke out, said on Twitter: “Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat.

“My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected.”

Local officials said that the fire spread quickly because of the material used in the roof.

The fire started yesterday afternoon when classes were packed, mostly with teenagers. 

Local media reports said the toll could still rise further as many students were undergoing treatment at local hospitals. 

