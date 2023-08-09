At least six dead from wildfires that devastated parts of Hawaiian island of Maui

THE WILDFIRES THAT have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui have killed six people, officials said.

Richard Bissen Jr, the mayor of the West Maui community of Lahaina Town, said during a news conference that there have also been 13 evacuations for three fires.

“I’m sad to report that just before coming on this, it was confirmed we’ve had six fatalities,” Bissen told a press conference.

“We are still in a search and rescue mode and so I don’t know what will happen to that number.”

Fire was widespread in Lahaina Town, including on Front Street, a popular shopping and dining area, County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin said.

Alamy Stock Photo A map from NASA shows the locations of the Maui wildfires today. Alamy Stock Photo

Photos posted by the county overnight showed a line of flames blazing across an intersection and leaping above buildings in the town centre that dates to the 1700s and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Aerial video from after sunrise revealed entire blocks of buildings reduced to ash and thick smoke in the air.

At least two dozen people were injured by the fires, including several who were flown for treatment in Honolulu.