This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 9 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí arrest woman (20s) following alleged stabbing at house in Co Meath

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

By Adam Daly Thursday 9 Apr 2020, 9:40 PM
1 hour ago 13,412 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5071443
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

A WOMAN IN her 20s has been arrested by gardaí in connection with an alleged stabbing at a house in Athboy, County Meath.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the incident at approximately 2.30am this morning. 

Gardaí discovered a man in his 20s was with apparent stab wounds.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown with non-life threatening injuries.

A woman in her 20s was later arrested as part of the investigation and detained at Trim Garda Station.

She has since been charged by gardaí and is due to appear before a special sitting of Trim District Court tomorrow morning. 

Comments have been closed as the case is due before the courts 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie