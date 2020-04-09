Gardaí arrest woman (20s) following alleged stabbing at house in Co Meath

A WOMAN IN her 20s has been arrested by gardaí in connection with an alleged stabbing at a house in Athboy, County Meath.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the incident at approximately 2.30am this morning.

Gardaí discovered a man in his 20s was with apparent stab wounds.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown with non-life threatening injuries.

A woman in her 20s was later arrested as part of the investigation and detained at Trim Garda Station.

She has since been charged by gardaí and is due to appear before a special sitting of Trim District Court tomorrow morning.

