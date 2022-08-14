Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 14 August 2022
Gardaí ask people to stop sharing images of fatal assault of Paul 'Babs' Connolly in Athlone

Two men remain in custody over the incident.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 14 Aug 2022, 12:42 PM
An image of Paul 'Babs' Connolly provided by his family.
GARDAÍ HAVE REQUESTED that people refrain from sharing images of an assault yesterday in Athlone, Co Westmeath which resulted in the death of Paul ‘Babs’ Connolly. 

Two men remain in custody over the incident which took place at Church Street, Athlone, at around 2:35 am on Saturday morning. 

A post-mortem which was carried out the 47-year-old has now been completed with gardaí saying the results of the post-mortem are not being released for operational reasons.

The two men, one aged in his 30s and one in his late teens, were arrested yesterday under suspicion of assault.

The Garda Press Office has said it is aware that images of the incident are being shared across social media and messaging apps and have requested that people refrain from this “as it is disrespectful and upsetting to the family and friends of the deceased” as well as being “unhelpful to the garda investigation”. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

