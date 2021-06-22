Athlone outbreak linked to riverside gathering is 'probably' Delta variant - HSE

THE HSE IS appealing for people who were socialising by the river Shannon in Athlone on 11 June to attend test centres, saying that identified cases are “probably” the Delta variant.

The Department of Public Health in the Midlands announced last night that it is investigating suspected cases of the variant which is becoming more prevalent in Ireland – making up 20% of last week’s case numbers.

Dr Una Fallon, director of public health HSE midlands, said that officials can only appeal to the community that might have been at risk to present for testing due to the vagueness of information around the Athlone gathering.

“It’s particularly difficult for us to investigate or control this type of setting,” Dr Fallon told Morning Ireland.

“We can have a school outbreak or a workplace outbreak and it’s very easy to engage with the stakeholders, get a very precise list of who was exposed, identify close contacts, get them tested, track them, and put controls in place – there is a beginning, middle and end to the outbreak.”

Dr Fallon said there are 14 primary cases associated with the gathering on the west side of the river on 11 June, however, the basic cluster has been linked to the local community.

“People travel to locations together, people leave together and we do have information that there were some house parties on that on that evening,” Dr Fallon said, noting that it cannot be said that these cases originated as a result of outdoor transmission only.

“It’s all of the risks that surround that gathering that lends itself to transmission but we do know that the delta variant is more transmissible.”

Anybody who was socialising in that area of Athlone and is now showing symptoms is being asked to get a test. The HSE said this can be booked online here or a walk-in test centre will open in Athlone at St Aloysius School on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Cabinet is due to be briefed on vaccinations and the prevalence of the Delta variant later today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Last night, chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said he was “concerned” by the growth of the Delta variant here.

Holohan said what we are experiencing in Ireland is similar to what is happening in several other EU states. He noted that Delta had been the dominant strain for a number of weeks in Britain, and now they are beginning to experience a rise in hospitalisations.

“It is really important that people who are not fully vaccinated continue to follow all public health advice. This includes people who are waiting for their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“People should take a vaccine when it is offered to them and in the meantime they should continue to avoid crowds, limit contacts, avoid meeting up indoors and work from home where possible.”