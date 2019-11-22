This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three Athlone men appear in court over social media threats to kill

Judge Flann Brennan granted free legal aid to all three accused.

By John FitzSimons Friday 22 Nov 2019, 1:01 PM
14 minutes ago 916 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4902351
Mullingar District Court
Image: Google Street View
Mullingar District Court
Mullingar District Court
Image: Google Street View

THREE ATHLONE MEN, who were arrested by gardaí after alleged threatening videos were posted to social media sites, have appeared before Mullingar District Court this morning.

All three, Alan Joyce (22) and Bernard Joyce (49), both of 22 Blackberry Lane and John Joyce (26), of 13 Blackberry Lane, Athlone were remanded on bail to appear before Athlone District Court on 18 December next.

All three men were charged with breaching Section 6 of the Public Order Act at Jim’s Field, Montree, Athlone on 16 October last.

Both Alan Joyce and John Joyce were further charged with possession of articles and knives, contrary to Section 9 (1) and (7) of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act on the same occasion.

Bernard Joyce was charged with having a knife which was sharply pointed also at Jim’s Fields, Montree on the same date.

Garda Niall Smyth gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to Alan Joyce and John Joyce while Garda Gavin Conway gave evidence of arresting Bernard Joyce.

John Connellan, solicitor appeared for all three accused.

Appearing for the DPP, Sergeant Kevin O’Brien said there was no garda objection to bail.

Conditions imposed on the accused included that they sign on daily at Athlone Garda Station, reside at the addresses provided, observe a curfew between the hours of 10pm and 7am, provide mobile phone numbers to the gardaí and remain contactable, remain within the jurisdiction and surrender their passports.

They were further ordered to provide cash bail of €500 and to desist from making videos and posting them on social media.

Judge Flann Brennan granted free legal aid to all three accused.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

John FitzSimons

