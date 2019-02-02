Thieves use digger to steal ATM from garage in Down

POLICE IN THE North have issued an appeal for information after an ATM was stolen from a garage in the early hours this morning.

Shortly after 3am, a number of men used a digger to steal the ATM and also set the roof of the garage alight on the Glenavy Road in Moira, Co Down.

The PSNI believes the digger was taken from a nearby location close to the site. It was also set alight following the incident.

Both the digger and the roof of the garage were extensively damaged, police said.

Units from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

Officers are investigating a link between this incident and the theft of another ATM from the Ballymena Road in Antrim yesterday.