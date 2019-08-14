This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí foil attempted ATM robbery in Co Cavan overnight

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 14 Aug 2019, 7:29 AM
The scene in Virginia this morning.
Image: Twitter
GARDAÍ HAVE FOILED an attempted ATM robbery in Co Cavan overnight. 

Two men have been arrested following the incident in Virginia in the early hours of this morning. 

Gardaí say that both uniformed and plain clothes officers from the Cavan/ Monaghan Garda Divisions supported by Garda National Units intervened to stop the ATM robbery.

An image shared by gardaí this morning shows a digger at the scene beside an ATM machine. 

Investigations are continuing and the two men are being held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act. They can be held for up to a week with judicial approval. 

The N3 road through Virginia is being affected by the incident and local diversions are in place. 

