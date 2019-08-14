Gardaí foil attempted ATM robbery in Co Cavan overnight

The scene in Virginia this morning.

GARDAÍ HAVE FOILED an attempted ATM robbery in Co Cavan overnight.

Two men have been arrested following the incident in Virginia in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí say that both uniformed and plain clothes officers from the Cavan/ Monaghan Garda Divisions supported by Garda National Units intervened to stop the ATM robbery.

An image shared by gardaí this morning shows a digger at the scene beside an ATM machine.

Investigations are continuing and the two men are being held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act. They can be held for up to a week with judicial approval.

The N3 road through Virginia is being affected by the incident and local diversions are in place.