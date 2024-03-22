Moscow terror attack: 40 dead and over 100 wounded as rescue efforts ongoing, reports say

GUNMEN OPENED FIRE at a concert hall in a Moscow suburb today leaving people dead and wounded before a major fire spread through the building, Moscow’s mayor and Russian news agencies reported.

Russia’s top security agency has said 40 people have died and more than 100 are wounded.

Russia has today condemned the “bloody terrorist attack”.

“The entire world community must condemn this despicable crime!”, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram. The FSB security service reported the attack left dead and wounded.

Washington has said that there is no evidence to suggest Ukraine in anyway played a role in this attack.

Attackers dressed in camouflage outfits entered the building, opened fire and threw a grenade or incendiary bomb, according to a journalist for the RIA Novosti news agency who was at the scene.

One video shows four men with guns walking into Crocus City Hall. Screams can be heard from a group of people who are gathered together in a corner of a wide room, one gunman approaches and shoots at them at close range.

Next to them, one person can be seen covering another with their body on the ground. Further back in the hall, two people can be seen hiding behind a large column.

Fire quickly spread through the Crocus City Hall, north of the Russian capital, where the theatre can hold several thousand people and has staged several concerts by top international artists.

“Around 100 people have been evacuated from the basement by the firefighters. Work is ongoing to save people from the roof of the building with lifting equipment,” the Moscow region’s emergency situations ministry wrote on Telegram.

An apparent terrorist attack at a club/shopping center in Moscow before a performance started. Dozens wounded and dead. There was also an explosion and the building is on fire.

Early videos show multiple men (3, per state media) in camo shooting rifles. pic.twitter.com/WCRmznrldq — Aric Toler (@AricToler) March 22, 2024

“Unknown people opened fire at the Crocus City Hall. The evacuation of people is ongoing,” emergency services told TASS news agency.

RIA Novosti, quoting its journalist, said “automatic gunfire” had left victims dead at the theatre.

The White House sent its condolences this evening to the victims of a “terrible” shooting at a concert hall in the Russian capital Moscow, saying it was trying to get more information.

“Our thoughts are with the victims of this terrible shooting attack,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “The images are just horrible and just hard to watch.”

This is a breaking news story, updates to follow…