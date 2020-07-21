Man armed with knife tried to hijack car in Cork city

A MAN IN his late teens has been arrested by gardaí in relation to an attempted hijacking incident in Cork city.

Shortly after 7pm yesterday, a man approached a car that was parked on Grand Parade in the city and threatened the two occupants.

He demanded that they drive him to a destination and jumped into the back seat of the car where he produced what is believed to be a knife.

The car remained stationary and the man ran from the scene in the direction of Bishop Lucey Park. No one was injured during the incident.

The incident was reported to gardaí in Anglesea Street Garda Station and a description of the suspect was circulated to all gardaí in the area.

Members of the City Centre Policing Unit carried out a patrol of the area and arrested a man.

He was brought to Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently being detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.