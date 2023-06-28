Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 28 June 2023 Dublin: 16°C
# child abduction
Man arrested in connection with attempted child abduction in Lurgan
The PSNI said that the child has been returned to its mother thanks to the swift actions taken by the public and local officers.
4.2k
1
1 hour ago

A 33-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in connection with the attempted abduction of a child in Lurgan, Northern Ireland today, after a concerned member of the public took action. 

PSNI Inspector McCullough said that thanks to the actions taken by the person who reported the incident and members of the local community as well as local officers, the child was returned to its mother. 

“Although shaken by the experience, [the child] did not come to any harm,’he added. 

The incident took place in the Brookehill area of Lurgan today. The man remains in police custody, investigations are ongoing. 

The PSNI has stated that it will be increasing “proactive patrols” in the area following the incident. 

“I want to reassure locals that we take all reports of this nature extremely seriously. 

 “Anyone who has any concerns around suspicious behaviour in their area should report them to police on 101 immediately, or 999 in an emergency,” McCullough further said. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     