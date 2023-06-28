Man arrested in connection with attempted child abduction in Lurgan

A 33-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in connection with the attempted abduction of a child in Lurgan, Northern Ireland today, after a concerned member of the public took action.

PSNI Inspector McCullough said that thanks to the actions taken by the person who reported the incident and members of the local community as well as local officers, the child was returned to its mother.

“Although shaken by the experience, [the child] did not come to any harm,’he added.

The incident took place in the Brookehill area of Lurgan today. The man remains in police custody, investigations are ongoing.

The PSNI has stated that it will be increasing “proactive patrols” in the area following the incident.

“I want to reassure locals that we take all reports of this nature extremely seriously.

“Anyone who has any concerns around suspicious behaviour in their area should report them to police on 101 immediately, or 999 in an emergency,” McCullough further said.