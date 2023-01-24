Advertisement

Wednesday 25 January 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Leah Farrell
# attempted hijacking
Man arrested after alleged robbery and attempted hijacking in Blackrock, south Dublin
He is due in court tomorrow.
5.3k
0
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED and charged a man in relation to an alleged theft and attempted hijacking in Dublin on Sunday.

Gardai at Mountjoy were alerted to an armed robbery that occurred on Dorset Street Upper at around 2.30pm.

A man, armed with a firearm, entered a shop and threatened staff and left the scene on foot with a sum of cash.

Gardaí said no staff were injured during the incident.
 
Later that evening at around 5.25pm. gardaí in Blackrock received a report that a man with a firearm attempted to hijack a car in Blackrock from a man and woman.

He left the scene and got into a taxi and headed in the direction of Sallynoggin. Officers observed the man (early 40s) and he was later arrested in O’Rourke Park, Sallynoggin.

He was taken to Shankill Garda station where he was detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

He is due to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court tomorrow morning at 10.30am.

Author
Garreth MacNamee
