Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 13 August, 2020
Man charged over attempted hijacking and criminal damage to cars in Dublin

The incident occurred in the Phibsborough Road area of Dublin 7 on Tuesday.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 13 Aug 2020, 8:11 AM
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/abd
Image: Shutterstock/abd

A MAN IN his 40s has been charged following criminal damage caused to cars and an attempted hijacking incident that occurred in the Phibsborough Road area of Dublin 7 on Tuesday at approximately 6.15pm.

Gardaí on patrol received reports of a man jumping on cars in the area before entering the passenger side of a another car and forcing the driver to exit the vehicle.

It is also reported that the man scratched the side panels of at least one vehicle.

The man was arrested in the North Circular Road area, where it is reported he was threatening members of the public with a glass bottle.

No injuries were reported as a result of these incidents.

The man was detained at Bridewell Garda Station and has since been charged. He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

