Two charged with attempted murder and kidnap after injured man discovered in Antrim field

TWO MORE MEN have been charged with attempted murder and kidnap following the discovery of a severely injured man lying in a field outside Broughshane, County Antrim, in October.

The discovery was made at the Lisnamurrikin Road, north of Ballymena, on Monday 11 October.

The injured man was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, his condition was described as serious.

Speaking last month, PSNI Detective Inspector Michael McCoy described the incident as “horrific.”

Detectives have charged two more men, aged 38 and 39, in relation with the incident.

They were due before Ballymena Magistrate’s Court at 10am today.

This adds to two men who were charged last month, also with attempted murder and kidnap.