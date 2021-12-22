Gardaí arrest man accused of using replica firearm in attempted robberies at Dublin park

The Armed Support Unit assisted in the search for the man at a Dublin park today.

The Armed Support Unit assisted in the search for the man at a Dublin park today.

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested a man and seized a replica firearm and a knife following two incidents of attempted robbery.

At around 1pm a man walking in St Catherine’s Park in Lucan was threatened by a man holding a suspected firearm. The suspect demanded the keys to his vehicle but the man refused to comply and the suspect fled the scene.

A short time later, the suspect approached a woman walking in the same park and produced the suspected firearm while demanding the keys to her vehicle. She also did not comply and the suspect again fled the scene.

Gardaí were alerted to the incidents and a search was conducted with assistance from the Armed Support Unit.

The suspect was located and arrested in the vicinity of St Catherine’s Park and taken to Lucan Garda Station where he is currently detained.

A replica Airsoft pistol and knife was seized by investigating gardaí for a technical examination.