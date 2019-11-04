Gardaí investigating attempted theft from cash-in-transit van in Clongriffin today

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an incident of attempted theft involving a cash-in-transit van in Clongriffin earlier today.

The incident took place in the Grange Lodge Avenue area of Clongriffin on the north-east side of Dublin today at approximately 11.45am.

A number of men entered the van while it was parked in the area and caused significant criminal damage. No cash was taken and no injuries were sustained.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

The men arrived and left the scene in a 2004 D-registered white Volkswagen Caddy van which was found burnt out nearby. The van has since been removed for forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward, particularly road users who may have dash cam footage.

Anyone who may have information should contact gardaí in Coolock on 01 666 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.