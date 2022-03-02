#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí investigate paint attack on entrance of Russian-owned Aughinish Alumina plant

The paint was poured on a sign at Aughinish Alumina, located on the Shannon Estuary at Foynes, Co Limerick.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 2 Mar 2022, 6:46 PM
19 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5699165
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation into a paint attack at the entrance to the Russian-owned Aughinish Alumina plant in County Limerick.

Sources have told The Journal that paint was poured over the name sign, which is on a rock at the entrance to the factory, this weekend. 

A garda spokesperson confirmed the incident and said no arrests have been made. 

“Gardaí attended an incident of criminal damage that occurred at approximately 5pm on Sunday, the 27 February 2022 in the Aughinish area of Askeaton, Co Limerick.

“No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

Aughinish Alumina is owned by Russian metals company Rusal and its president Oleg Deripaska is reported to have close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Deripaska is currently on the US sanctions list from 2018, according to the Guardian.

En+, which specialises in aluminium production, is Rusal’s parent company. En+ avoided the US sanctions by reducing Deripaska’s ownership to 45% and appointing other directors.

Deripaska has taken legal action to challenge US sanctions and denied any wrongdoing, saying that the US action was based on “false rumour and innuendo”.

In a message on his Telegram account the oligarch appealed for peace talks to begin “as fast as possible”. “Peace is very important,” he said.

Aughinish Alumina, located near Foynes on the Shannon Estuary employs 450 people. 

Earlier today a Russian vessel travelled from Waterford, where it had berthed in recent days, to the plant at Foynes.

It is understood it docked and is set to export aluminium to Russia in the coming days – sources have said there are no sanctions imposed that can block the export of the metals.

The Journal contacted the plant for comment.  

Comments have been disabled for legal reasons.

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie