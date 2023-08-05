Advertisement

# Northern Ireland
PSNI investigating after two dogs discovered weighed down in a lake
The incident occurred in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone.
1 hour ago

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are investigating following the discovery of two dogs in a lake.

The PSNI received a report that the dogs had been weighed down in the water in the Carricklongfield Road area of Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, yesterday evening.

Inspector Hughes said: “The dogs were removed from the lake and have been taken to a vet where a post-mortem will be carried out in due course. We are engaging with the local dog warden.

“Our enquiries are underway and anyone who noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1562 of 04/08/23.”

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
