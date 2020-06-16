This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Germany pledges €120 million to preserve Auschwitz concentration camp

The death camp, which is located in Poland, was where Nazi officials murdered 1.1 million people.

By AFP Tuesday 16 Jun 2020, 8:43 PM
1 hour ago 7,684 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5124941
The entrance to the Auschwitz camp.
Image: PA Images
The entrance to the Auschwitz camp.
The entrance to the Auschwitz camp.
Image: PA Images

GERMANY HAS DOUBLED its share of a fund to preserve the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp to €120 million, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Tuesday.

Around 80,000 Poles, 25,000 Roma and 20,000 Soviet soldiers also perished there before the Red Army arrived in January 1945.

Around 80,000 Poles, 25,000 Roma and 20,000 Soviet soldiers also perished there before the Red Army arrived in January 1945.

More than a decade ago, Poland sought contributions to establish a permanent fund to preserve the site.

Maas was quoted in a statement issued by the Auschwitz museum as saying that Germany would keep doing what “it has done for years within the context of its historical responsibility.

“We want to support this work and preserve the memory because German responsibility for the Holocaust will never end,” he added.

Each year, more than two million people visit the site, which covers more than 200 hectares.

© – AFP 2020

