#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 8 April 2021
Advertisement

Australia to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine with ‘necessary precautions’

Pfizer’s jab will now be the preferred vaccine for those under the age of 50.

By Press Association Thursday 8 Apr 2021, 2:20 PM
50 minutes ago 3,065 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5403784
Image: PA
Image: PA

AUSTRALIA HAS BECOME the latest country to restrict use of the AstraZeneca vaccine by recommending that it not be given to people under age 50.

The announcement came after drug regulators held a series of urgent meetings earlier in the day.

That followed advice from the European Medicines Agency that it had found a possible link between the shot and rare blood clots.

The country’s prime minister Scott Morrison said he had received a series of recommendations from an advisory group on Thursday night (local time), and that chief among them was that the Pfizer vaccine should now be adopted as the preferred vaccine for people aged under 50.

 Morrison said the recommendations were made with an abundance of caution due to the rare but serious side effects, which have mostly been associated with younger people.

“We’ve been taking the necessary precautions based on the best possible medical advice,” Morrison said.

“It has not been our practice to jump at shadows.”

Proceed with second jab

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation also recommended that people under 50 who had already received their first AstraZeneca jab should proceed with getting their second jab, as the medical advice indicated the rare blood clots only develop after the first dose.

The group said that only when the benefit clearly outweighs the risk should an initial AstraZeneca shot be given to someone under 50.

Healthcare workers under 50 who were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine will now be prioritised for the Pfizer vaccine, which will likely delay the inoculation process.

Indeed, under Australia’s vaccine strategy, most people were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Opposition politicians said the European agency’s findings highlighted the danger in Australia failing to secure vaccine deals with other suppliers.

The move in Australia came after British authorities recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine not be given to adults under 30 where possible.

Several other countries have also imposed limits.

Such restrictions are closely watched since the vaccine, which is cheaper and easier to store than many others, is critical to global immunisation campaigns and is a pillar of the UN-backed programme known as Covax that aims to get vaccines to some of the world’s poorest countries.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie