This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 30 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Court rules Australia's 'backpacker tax' illegally targets foreigners but Irish emigrants might be out of luck

“It is a disguised form of discrimination based on nationality,” judge John Logan said.

By AFP Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 4:01 PM
29 minutes ago 2,688 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4872457
Image: Shutterstock/Freebird7977
Image: Shutterstock/Freebird7977

AUSTRALIA’S BACKPACKER TAX illegally targeted some foreign workers, a court ruled today, leaving people who spent time in the country on holiday working visas in line for tax rebates.

From 2017, Canberra applied a 15% levy for every dollar earned for two categories of working holiday visas linked to seasonal labour.

In a landmark decision, a Brisbane court ruled the levy — dubbed the “backpacker tax” — cannot be applied to a British woman due to a double taxation treaty between Australia and the UK.

Similar agreements are also in place with the United States, Germany, Finland, Chile, Japan, Norway and Turkey according to international accounting firm Taxback.com.

At this moment in time, it does not look like any Irish emigrants will be due money back.

“That is a disguised form of discrimination based on nationality,” judge John Logan said. 

Australians begin paying tax once their annual income exceeds Aus$18,200. That was also the previous threshold for the working holiday visas.

The Australian Tax Office said it was considering whether to appeal the decision.

It added the ruling only affects a minority of working holiday makers “who are also residents, and only those from countries affected by a similar clause in the double tax agreement with their home country”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie