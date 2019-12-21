This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 21 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Catastrophic' conditions as bushfires intensify in Australia

A record-breaking heatwave on the east coast has fanned hundreds of fires.

By AFP Saturday 21 Dec 2019, 7:40 AM
1 hour ago 3,802 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4944446
Image: Rick Rycroft/PA
Image: Rick Rycroft/PA

A SCORCHING HEATWAVE has intensified bushfires in Australia as blazes surrounding Sydney worsened under “catastrophic” conditions.

Australia’s eastern coast has been hit by a record-breaking heatwave, which has moved in from the west of the country, fanning hundreds of fires in its path.

Sydney was shrouded in toxic smoke as blazes flared to its north, south and west, some just 130 kilometres from Australia’s largest city.

“Today has been an awful day,” New South Wales sate fire commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures were expected to peak at 47 degrees Celsius in parts of the state – the country’s most populous – including in parts of west Sydney.

The fires have torched at least three million hectares of land across the country – an area equivalent to the size of Belgium – with at least 10 people killed and more than 800 homes destroyed.

A “mega fire” burning over 460,000 hectares north of Sydney escalated Saturday, as did a fire burning on multiple fronts in the Blue Mountains, where authorities said an unknown number of properties were burning.

Some 3,000 firefighters across the state were bracing for a wind change in the afternoon, expected to bring “dangerous and difficult, volatile conditions”, Fitzsimmons added.

“We will not get on top of these fires until we get some decent rain,” Fitzsimmons said of the outlook.

“We are seeing a relentless pattern of hot, dry air dominating the weather features at the moment,” he added.

Devastating

Evacuations were being carried out in the town of Bargo, on the front of a 185,000-hectare blaze which tore through the nearby area on Thursday.

“It’s horrific, it’s devastating driving around. We feel pretty isolated where we are with the roadblocks. Loved ones can’t come and see us,” Bargo resident Corey Cartes told AFP.

Cartes was told to leave two days ago, but has stayed behind to defend his property.

“Everyone is offering to help, but there is nothing they can do. Not for us now, just stay out and stay safe and we hope the fireies (firefighters) can do their job.”

In the state of South Australia, which in the past few days has borne the brunt of the heat wave, more than 1,500 firefighters have been battling fires that ripped through more than 40,000 hectares.

Two people died in fires there over the past two days, and dozens of firefighters and residents have been treated for injuries and smoke inhalation.

Emergency crews were also on alert in the southern state of Victoria, where fires were burning following days of scorching temperatures.

Related Read

20.12.19 Two firefighters die battling bushfires as Australian PM faces barrage of criticism for Hawaiian holiday

Health emergency

Leading doctors have warned of a “public health emergency” given the unprecedented toxic smoke pollution choking Sydney.

“It is pretty much the whole New South Wales population being exposed to prolonged smoke and because we have never experienced this before, we don’t know what the eventual outcome will be,” Kim Loo told AFP.

“It probably won’t be obvious for months, or even years,” added Loo, also a member of advocacy group Doctors for the Environment.

Hospitals have been recording sharp increases in emergency room visits for heat exhaustion and respiratory problems.

Loo said elderly patients, as well as children and outdoor workers were the most at risk, warning the health sector is “not prepared” to deal with such cases.

Vulnerable people in New South Wales have been urged to stay indoors amid worries the scorching heat combined with the toxic smoke could cause “severe illness, hospital admissions and even death”.

- © AFP 2019.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie