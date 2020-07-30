This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 30 July, 2020
Australia marks deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic so far

Thirteen deaths and 723 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Victoria State alone.

By AFP Thursday 30 Jul 2020, 3:33 PM
14 minutes ago 2,982 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5163969
A pop-up coronavirus test centre in Sydney
Image: AAP/PA Images
A pop-up coronavirus test centre in Sydney
A pop-up coronavirus test centre in Sydney
Image: AAP/PA Images

AUSTRALIA HAS REPORTED a record number of new coronavirus infections and its deadliest day of the epidemic so far following a spike in cases at elderly-care homes today.

The news comes days after authorities expressed hope that a Melbourne lockdown – now in its third week – was bringing persistent outbreaks under control.

Thirteen deaths and 723 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Victoria State alone, well beyond the previous nationwide high of 549 cases set on Monday.

Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews indicated the leap was partly linked to a surge in cases at elderly-care homes.

Most of those who died were aged in their 70s-90s.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the steep rise in numbers was “very concerning”.

“They are incredibly distressing and they are the product of a very severe crisis that occurred in a number of these centres,” said Morrison

The rest of the country remained on high alert, as three new cases were reported in Queensland and several schools in Sydney were shuttered overnight amid growing fears that the country’s largest city may also be sliding towards an uncontrollable outbreak.

Morrison said although the New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian was right to be “constantly anxious” of the threat, the sources of the infections were being tracked and well-controlled so far.

“That still gives us reason for, I think, encouragement in New South Wales, but not reason for complacency,” he said.

New South Wales reported 18 new cases, roughly in line with previous days.

Melbourne has had thousands of new infections since mid-June – an outbreak initially blamed on security bungles at hotels where returning international travellers were under mandatory quarantine.

The government has now extended some of Melbourne’s lockdown measures to surrounding cities, and deployed disaster-relief teams to elderly-care centres.

Those teams – which usually tackle earthquakes and other disasters overseas – include doctors, nurses, paramedics and logistics experts.

With most other states and territories recording zero or just a handful of new cases for weeks, police around the country continue to crack down on those flouting travel bans from virus hotspots and other public health orders.

In one incident, three women – two of which have since tested positive for the virus – now face hefty fines and up to five years in prison after allegedly lying to border authorities about travelling from Victoria to Queensland, police said.

Australia has recorded over 16,000 coronavirus cases and 189 deaths in a population of 25 million.

© AFP 2020

