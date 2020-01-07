This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 7 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Australia faces $700 million damage bill as wildfires continue to burn

Hot and dangerous conditions could return late this week.

By Press Association Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 7:14 AM
1 hour ago 2,950 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4955841
The remains of a house damaged by a bushfire around 160 kilometres from Sydney.
Image: Mick Tsikas/AAP/PA Images
The remains of a house damaged by a bushfire around 160 kilometres from Sydney.
The remains of a house damaged by a bushfire around 160 kilometres from Sydney.
Image: Mick Tsikas/AAP/PA Images

THE COST OF the wildfires in Australia is becoming clear, with the damage bill estimated to be reaching $700 million.

Bolstered by cooler weather and rain, firefighters in Australia have raced to shore up defences against the wildfires before the return of hot and dangerous conditions late this week.

The first hints of the financial toll from the disaster began to emerge today.

The Insurance Council of Australia said the estimated damage bill had doubled in two days, with insurance claims reaching $700 million.

That estimate comes one day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government was committing an extra $2 billion toward the recovery effort in addition to the tens of millions of dollars that have already been promised.

Morrison’s funding announcement came amid fierce criticism from many Australians who say he has been too slow to respond to the crisis.

He has also faced backlash for downplaying the need for his government to address climate change, which experts say helps supercharge the blazes.

auckland-bushfire-smoke-haze Smoke haze from bushfires in Australia turns the sky orange. Source: Aine Fox/AAP/PA Images

The fires, fuelled by drought and the country’s hottest and driest year on record, have been raging since September – months earlier than is typical for Australia’s annual wildfire season.

So far, the blazes have killed 25 people and destroyed 2,000 homes.

In New South Wales, 130 fires were still burning, around 50 of which were uncontrolled.

The day’s cooler weather, with rain in some regions, was providing thousands of exhausted firefighters a “psychological and emotional” reprieve as they scrambled to strengthen containment lines around the blazes before temperatures rose again, New South Wales Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

Related Reads

06.01.20 Australia to pay ‘whatever it takes’ to deal with wildfires
05.01.20 Thousands of koalas 'key to future of species' feared dead after bushfires sweep Australian sanctuary

“It really is about shoring up protection to limit the damage potential and the outbreak of these fires over the coming days,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

The rain was not heavy enough to extinguish the blazes.

Victoria state Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said today that at least 200 millimeters of rain would need to fall in a short time to snuff out the fires — around 20 times what has fallen across the region in the past day. And officials warned that Australia’s wildfire season — which generally lasts through March — was nowhere near its end.

The rain was also complicating firefighters’ attempts to strategically backburn certain areas and was making the ground slippery for fire trucks.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie