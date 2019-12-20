This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 20 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two firefighters die battling bushfires as Australian PM faces barrage of criticism for Hawaiian holiday

Scott Morrison was forced to cut short his family trip.

By AFP Friday 20 Dec 2019, 7:13 AM
1 hour ago 7,556 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4942495
Volunteer firefighter Andrew O'Dwyer.
Image: NSW Rural Fire Service
Volunteer firefighter Andrew O'Dwyer.
Volunteer firefighter Andrew O'Dwyer.
Image: NSW Rural Fire Service

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER Scott Morrison has cut short a Hawaii holiday following a barrage of criticism for vacationing while his country battles an unprecedented bushfire crisis.

Morrison expressed regret for the family trip as two volunteer firefighters were killed and a record heatwave exacerbated dozens of out-of-control blazes.

Geoffrey Keating, 32, and Andrew O’Dwyer, 36 died when a tree damaged their truck on yesterday as they battled out-of-control blazes south of Sydney.

Three other firefighters in the vehicle survived with minor injuries.

Pressure had been piling on Morrison over his vacation this week, as thousands of exhausted volunteer firefighters battled blazes across the country and millions of people in Sydney choked on toxic smoke.

“I deeply regret any offence caused to any of the many Australians affected by the terrible bushfires by my taking leave with family at this time,” Morrison said in a statement Friday.

He added he would be returning to Australia as soon as possible “given the most recent tragic events”, referring to the deaths of the two firefighters.

Criticism of Morrison’s absence has been widespread, sparking street protests and a flood of angry social media posts demanding #WhereIsScomo.

The situation was worsened by the prime minister’s office initially refusing to confirm his whereabouts.

“We are seeing an absolute lack of leadership from this government and it is a disgrace,” said Leighton Drury, a firefighters’ union leader addressing Morrison’s absence, “where the bloody hell are you?”

‘Huge loss’

New South Wales fire commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said firefighters everywhere were grieving the “huge loss” of the two young fathers who were caught in “the worst imaginable set of circumstances”.

“(They) simply went out, doing a remarkable job, like all their colleagues, and like they have done year-in, year-out, and to not be coming home after their shift is a tremendous grief,” he said.

The fire that they were battling was still out-of-control Friday, leaving no time for their colleagues to grieve.

Fires are burning almost the entire length of Australia’s east coast, with more than 100 blazes in New South Wales alone.

A state of emergency was declared in New South Wales — the country’s most populous state — on Thursday because of the “catastrophic” conditions.

The crisis has now spread to South Australia, where firefighters warned of “very dangerous” conditions as they fought a fire that had engulfed a vineyard in the Adelaide Hills.

At least 7.4 million acres of land has been torched across the country in recent months, with eight people killed and more than 800 homes destroyed.

Related Reads

19.12.19 Australia has its hottest day on record again - increasing it by a full degree
18.12.19 Australia has its hottest day on record

Australia endures bushfires every year but they began particularly early this season, lasted longer and have been far more intense.

PastedImage-98049 Volunteer firefighter Geoffrey Keaton. Source: NSW Rural Fire Service

Scientists have attributed this in part to global warming, although Morrison’s conservative government has been reluctant to link the fires with climate change.

A series of record temperatures this week has further raised the alarm about global warming, as well as worsened the bushfire crisis.

Australia endured a record national average maximum temperature of 41.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

This was a full degree higher than the previous record set just one day earlier.

Until this week, the record high had been 40.3 C in January 2013.

In some parts of Australia the temperature neared 50 Celsius, but a change in weather Saturday is expected to see maximum temperatures drop by 20 C in the south of the country.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie