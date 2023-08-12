Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 12 August 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Alamy Stock Photo The Australia team during the penalty shootout.
# Women's World Cup
Australia reach first-ever World Cup semi-final after penalty shootout thriller with France
Australia will face either England or Colombia in the last four.
1.2k
0
20 minutes ago

WORLD CUP CO-HOSTS Australia have reached the semi-finals for the first time by beating France 7-6 in an incredible penalty shootout to set up a meeting with Colombia or England.

There was little to choose between the two teams on a tense night in Brisbane, with the quarter-final ending 0-0 after 120 minutes of stalemate.

Substitute Cortnee Vine turned out to be the hero for the Matildas, scoring the decisive penalty in the sudden-death shootout to send the home fans into delirium.

Australian skipper and talismanic striker Sam Kerr came off the bench in the second half to a huge reception.

But she was unable to sway the match and the French were actually the better team in extra time, with the Matildas hanging on by the end of a gruelling 120 minutes.

They went to penalties and after one miss each, Kerr stepped up to make it 2-2.

Both sides scored again and it was effectively sudden death.

Amazingly, they went all the way to 6-6, but both missed again.

Vicki Becho then fluffed her attempt for France and Vine sealed history for Australia.

– © AFP 2023

More to follow…

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Written by AFP and posted on the42.ie

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     