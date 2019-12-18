This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 18 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Australia has its hottest day on record

On Saturday as conditions worsen, west Sydney is due to tip over 46 degrees Celsius.

By AFP Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 6:46 AM
50 minutes ago 7,433 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4938864
The sky over the Opera House covered by heavy red smoke from bushfire.
Image: Shutterstock/Natsicha Wetchasart
The sky over the Opera House covered by heavy red smoke from bushfire.
The sky over the Opera House covered by heavy red smoke from bushfire.
Image: Shutterstock/Natsicha Wetchasart

AUSTRALIA HAS EXPERIENCED its hottest day on record and the heatwave is expected to worsen, exacerbating an already unprecedented bushfire season, authorities said.

The average nationwide temperatures of 40.9 degrees Celsius yesterday beat the previous record of 40.3 degrees Celsius in January 2013, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

“This heat will only intensify further today,” meteorologist Diana Eadie said.

The heatwave is another alarm bell about global warming in Australia, where this year’s early and intense start to regular summer bushfires has heaped pressure on the Australian government to do more to tackle climate change.

Hundreds of bushfires have been raging across Australia for months, including a “mega-blaze” burning north of Sydney, the country’s biggest city.

Smoke from the fires has engulfed Sydney, raising air pollution to hazardous levels in an event leading doctors have labelled a “public health emergency”.

At least three million hectares (7.4 million acres) of land has been torched across Australia, with six people killed and about 700 homes destroyed.

Scientists say the blazes have come earlier and with more intensity than usual due to global warming and a prolonged drought that has left the land tinder dry and many towns running out of water.

The fires have sparked climate protests targeting the conservative government, which has resisted pressure to address the root causes of global warming in order to protect the country’s lucrative coal export industry.

Record heatwave

Record spot temperatures were recorded this week in Western Australia, where firefighters have also been battling blazes raging across thousands of hectares (acres) of land.

The hot weather is drifting across the country’s arid centre toward the east.

Parts of New South Wales are forecast to reach the mid-40s Celsius yesterday.

On Saturday as conditions worsen, west Sydney is due to tip over 46 degrees Celsius.

Turbulent winds of up to 100 kilometres an hour are forecast to also hit the east coast and worsen the blazes.

“Over the next few days we are going to see firefighters, the emergency services and all those communities close to fires… challenged with a new threat,” New South Wales fire commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

Related Read

21.11.19 Australian PM denies his climate policies caused bushfires as 'code red' issued

Embers carried by the winds can travel up to 30 kilometres from a blaze, authorities said.

“We are going to have a number of fronts that are gong to fuel, or escalate the fires burning, but also the potential to have spot fires and embers travelling very long distances,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejinklian warned.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week made a rare admission that climate change was one of the “factors” behind the fires.

But he defended the government’s record on emissions reduction and failed to announce further measures to address the issue.

Climate protesters plan to march on Morrison’s official residence in Sydney this week to rally for change and highlight his absence as large parts of the country burn.

Morrison is holidaying at an undisclosed location overseas.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie