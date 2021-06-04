#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 4 June 2021
Advertisement

Australian media fined for breaching Cardinal George Pell trial gag order

The news outlets were found guilty of 21 counts of contempt of court for ignoring the gag order.

By AFP Friday 4 Jun 2021, 6:56 AM
8 minutes ago 297 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5457621
Cardinal George Pell
Image: AAP Image/David Crosling via PA Images
Cardinal George Pell
Cardinal George Pell
Image: AAP Image/David Crosling via PA Images

A DOZEN AUSTRALIAN news organisations have been fined for breaching court orders that banned reporting on Cardinal George Pell’s 2018 conviction on child sex abuse charges, which was later overturned.

The news outlets were found guilty of 21 counts of contempt of court for ignoring the gag order in the case of Pell, a top Vatican official who was convicted of abusing two choirboys but later cleared on appeal after spending a year in prison.

They were fined a total of Aus$1.1 million (€695,576) and ordered to pay an additional Aus$650,000 (€411,022) in court costs.

The news organisations had already pleaded guilty in a deal with the court that led to contempt charges being dropped against 18 individual journalists and editors who had faced possible jail time if they were also convicted.

In yesterday’s ruling, Justice John Dixon of the Supreme Court of Victoria state said the defendants’ earlier guilty plea had “not demonstrated a significant degree of remorse and contrition” but was contrived to protect their employees from conviction as individuals.

Most of the fines were levied against newspapers and websites of Australia’s two biggest news companies – Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp and the Nine Entertainment group.

Dixon described the reporting by outlets of the two media giants as “blatant and wilful defiance of the court’s authority”.

“They each took a deliberate risk by intentionally advancing a collateral attack on the role of suppression orders and Victoria’s justice system,” he said.

Other companies were ordered to pay penalties ranging from $10,000 to $30,000.

A judge issued the suppression order in December 2018 to prevent news of Pell’s convictions from prejudicing jurors in an expected second trial on child sex abuse charges that were subsequently dropped in early 2019.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The order meant Pell’s 2018 convictions for abusing two choirboys in the 1990s – which were overturned last April by the High Court – initially could not be reported in Australia, including on the internet.

In protest over the gag order, media outlets ran cryptic articles saying they had been barred from reporting on a story of major public interest involving a high-profile Australian after US outlets broke the story.

One Murdoch tabloid ran a front page that was entirely blacked out with the headline “Censored” across it.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie