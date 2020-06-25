This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 25 June, 2020
Australia to deploy 1,000 troops to Melbourne virus outbreak

Victoria state has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases, recording almost 150 new infections over the past week.

By AFP Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 7:02 AM
Healthcare employees are seen at work in a Covid-19 testing facility at Northland shopping centre in Melbourne.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

AUSTRALIA’S MILITARY HAS said it will send 1,000 troops to Melbourne in an effort to help contain the country’s only significant coronavirus outbreak over fears of a second wave.

Victoria state has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases, recording almost 150 new infections over the past week as new clusters have emerged in Melbourne.

Authorities recorded at least 37 cases today – the highest national total since mid-April.

While the numbers remain small compared to global tallies, the outbreak has rattled Australia, which has been rolling back restrictions after successfully curbing the virus spread.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said that 1,000 troops would be deployed to Victoria “in the coming days”. 

Up to 850 Australian Defence Force personnel will help monitor returned international travellers being held in hotel quarantine while about 200 others will provide logistical and medical support to Covid-19 testing facilities, she added.

Military personnel are already manning the borders of states that are closed to outside visitors as well as providing planning support to health and emergency management services, including in Victoria.

However, the deployment of such a large military contingent to a major Australian city is unprecedented in the coronavirus crisis.

It comes as concern ramps up in Melbourne, with additional pop-up testing centres set up in virus “hot spots” and supermarkets reimposing buying limits amid fears of a return of panic-buying.

Virus clusters have emerged in large family groups spread across the country’s second city, at a hotel used for quarantining returned travellers and at a clothing store.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said 1,000 workers were going door-to-door urging residents in the worst-affected areas to get tested, with hopes of testing 100,000 people in 10 suburbs over 10 days.

“This suburban testing blitz is all about finding all of those people that have this virus, then having them quarantined in their home with appropriate support,” he told reporters.

“It’s about bringing further stability to these numbers. The numbers will grow, but that’s exactly the strategy: Find these cases.”

Australia has recorded roughly 7,500 cases of coronavirus and 104 deaths in a population of 25 million, with several regions believed to be effectively virus free.

