Australia's ruling Labor party passes motion supporting Irish reunification

AUSTRALIA’S LABOR PARTY, the country’s ruling political party, has passed a motion at its national conference supporting the reunification of Ireland.

The motion was carried at the conference this weekend and has been welcomed by Sinn Féin.

Sinn Féin TD and party spokesperson on Foreign Affairs Matt Carthy said the move reflects the “deep bonds” between Ireland and Australia.

He described it as a “very positive step” which reflects the “growing interest both nationally and internationally in the benefits that Irish unity will bring to people across the island”.

Carthy and fellow Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty have recently returned from a visit to Australia where they met with different Irish-Australian business and political groups.

“Just as international support was crucial in delivering the peace process so too will be be crucial in making Irish Unity a success for everyone on this island,” Carthy said in a statement.

He added that it is “undeniable” that there is a growing conversation around the idea of Irish reunification and called on the Irish government to act now to begin planning for constitutional change.

“Failure to plan or engage in these discussions helps no-one,” he added.

The Australian Labor party has had a majority Government since May 2022 after a decisive win in the country’s federal election.

Labor party leader, Anthony Albanese, who is the son of an Italian father and an Irish/Australian mother, was elected prime minister in May 2022.

Back in June of this year, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that a border poll would “probably be defeated” if one were held now and that this would present a problem for those in favour of unification.

Varadkar said he wanted to preface his remarks by stating that his desire to see a United Ireland “should not be seen as radical” because the Irish Constitution also contains an aspiration for unity.