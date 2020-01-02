Australian prime minister confronted by angry residents on visit to wildfire-ravaged town

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER Scott Morrison was confronted by angry residents when he visited a wildfire-ravaged town today.

Morrison was touring the town of Cobargo in New South Wales (NSW) when he was heckled by locals who criticised his response to the bushfires and told him to “f*** off”.

One woman shouted: “What about the people who are dead now Mr Prime Minister?”

Another resident added: “Every single time this area has a flood or a fire, we get nothing.

“If we were Sydney, if we were north coast, we would be flooded with donations with urgent emergency relief.”

How does Scott Morrison respond to a woman from fire ravaged Cobargo calling for more funding for volunteer firies?



The PM turns and walks away.



What a disgracepic.twitter.com/5JuKy6fRvj — Chris Picton MP (@PictonChris) January 2, 2020 Source: Nine News Australia /Twitter

Morrison said:

Well, I’m not surprised people are feeling very raw at the moment. I understand the very strong feelings people have, they’ve lost everything. And there is still, you know, some very dangerous days ahead.

“And we understand that, and that’s why we’re going to do everything we can to ensure they have every support they will need.”

The prime minister also visited firefighters of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service in Quaama, where one of them refused to shake his hand.

At least eight people have died this week in NSW and neighbouring Victoria, Australia’s two most-populous states, where more than 200 fires are currently burning.

Authorities said 381 homes had been destroyed on the NSW southern coast this week, while 18 people have died since the fires began burning.

Some 12.35 million acres of land – an area almost the size of Croatia – have burned nationwide over the past few months, with more than 1,300 homes destroyed.

Thousands of tourists have fled ahead of worsening conditions as the military started to evacuate people trapped on the shore further south.

Strong winds

Cooler weather since Tuesday has aided firefighting and allowed people to replenish supplies.

Vehicles formed long lines at petrol stations and supermarkets, with traffic gridlocked as highways reopened.

Fire conditions are expected to worsen on Saturday as high temperatures and strong winds return.

“There is every potential that the conditions on Saturday will be as bad or worse than we saw (on Tuesday),” New South Wales Rural Fire Service Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers said.

NSW authorities have ordered tourists to leave a 155-mile zone along the picturesque south coast, which state Transport Minister Andrew Constance described as the “largest mass relocation of people out of the region that we’ve ever seen”.

In Victoria, where 68 homes have burned this week, the military was helping thousands of people who fled to the shore as a wildfire threatened their homes on Tuesday in the coastal town of Mallacoota.

Food, water, fuel and medical expertise were being delivered and about 500 people were going to be evacuated from the town by a naval ship.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation: “We think around 3,000 tourists and 1,000 locals are there.

Not all of those will want to leave, not all can get on the vessel at one time.

State of emergency

Morrison said the crisis was likely to last for months.

“It will continue to go on until we can get some decent rain that can deal with some of the fires that have been burning for many, many months,” Morrison told reporters.

Smoke from the wildfires caused the air quality in the national capital, Canberra, to be the world’s worst.

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a seven-day state of emergency starting tomorrow which grants the New South Wales Rural Fire Service commissioner more control and power.

It is the third state of emergency for New South Wales in the past two months after previously not being implemented since 2013.