Dublin: 5 °C Monday 9 March, 2020
Tags

Six people killed in Austrian avalanches

Five people swept away were part of a walking group.

By AFP Monday 9 Mar 2020, 7:15 AM
16 minutes ago 2,749 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5038168
Dachstein in the Austrian Alps. (File photo)
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

AVALANCHES KILLED SIX people in Austria in two separate incidents yesterday, police said.

At least five people were swept away on Sunday morning by a large avalanche on a mountain in Upper Austria, part of a group walking in snowshoes on the Dachstein range.

Local police said five bodies had been recovered from the avalanche, which began 2,800 metres up. The victims were thought to be from the Czech Republic, they added.

Although they did not think there were other victims, mountain rescue workers were searching the site, team leader Christoph Preimesberger told the Austrian Press Agency (APA).

In January 2019, about 60 residents in the town of Ramsau-am-Dachstein, which also lies in the Dachstein range, escaped another large avalanche which caused significant damage but no casualties.

Elsewhere Sunday, a 33-year-old police officer died in an avalanche in the southern Carinthia region on the Grossglockner peak.

Local police said he died while taking part in a training exercise.

