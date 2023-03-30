Call for families to take part in first national study on autistic children's school experiences

PARENTS AND GUARDIANS have been invited to involve their children in a study on autistic children’s experiences in primary and secondary schools across the country.

The research, which is being carried out by the DCU Institute of Education, will be the first of its kind in Ireland.

The motivation behind the study is that its findings will help to inform the future development of educational policy for autistic children.

The study is being launched today, ahead of World Autism Day on Sunday.

Called ‘The Autism Friendly Schools Project’, it will investigate the experiences of autistic children in primary and secondary schools across Ireland.

The data collected for the study will be gathered using child-friendly methods by a multi-disciplinary team that will be headed up by Dr Sinéad McNally, Associate Professor in Psychology at the institute, and Dr Mary Rose Sweeney, Associate Professor in Health Systems and Public Health at DCU’s school of nursing.

Ahead of launch of the study, Dr McNally said that above all her team wants to meet, and most importantly to listen to autistic children and their parents across Ireland.

“Historically, autistic children have rarely been consulted about educational policy and practices,” she added.

Dr McNally explained that we have “remarkably little” research about the play and learning experiences of autistic children in school as shared by children themselves”.

She anticipates that by listening to autistic children, her research team will hear important information that is needed to shape policies for inclusive education.

Autism is characterised by differences in social skills, repetitive behaviours, speech and non-verbal communication.

In many cases, autistic children require a range of individualised supports to fully take part in education.

Dr Rose Sweeney said that anecdotally, experts know that many autistic children have experienced exclusion in schooling, adding that this new project aims to ensure that “children of all levels of need can come share what they value in inclusive education, and how they would like to experience school”.

Students and parents have already welcomed the news that this new project is being launched.

Jack Leonard, a student with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), who recently left post-primary education, said: “I would welcome any research that would give teachers a better understanding about how to deal with kids on the spectrum like me. My own experience – some of my teachers understood me but some not so much.”

Justin Dawson, the parents of a child in primary school who also has ASD said that hopefully, the findings of the project will “create better opportunities for autistic children for a better tomorrow”.

Dawson is already a member of the study advisory group that has helped to steer the project.

He said that working with the research team has already given him a chance to share his thoughts on the current educational cycle, as well as “the pros and cons for a parents navigating the system for their autistic child”.

Schools across the Republic of Ireland will be sent information on the study and how families can take part in the coming weeks. You can also email autismfriendlyschools@dcu.ie to find out more about taking part.