This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 8 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Some autistic children 'unable to attend school' due to lack of supports

Some 33% of parents said they were waiting one to two years for a place to become available.

By Conor McCrave Monday 8 Apr 2019, 11:03 AM
1 hour ago 2,132 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4581304
Image: Shutterstock/Dmitri Ma
Image: Shutterstock/Dmitri Ma

HUNDREDS OF CHILDREN with Autism are being forced out of schools due to a lack of available resources and place, a new survey claims. 

The national autism charity AsIAm carried out research into the availability of school places for children in schools along with the ability of schools to cope with the child’s additional needs. 

It found that more than 54% of parents reported a lack of school places as the biggest barrier for their child to access education.

Some 33% of parents said they were waiting one to two years for a place to become available, while 10% said they were waiting two to three years, and 7% were waiting for more than three years. 

Furthermore, some 66% of parents said anxiety was a factor in their child not being able to attend school.  

Children with autism can experience sensory overload and subsequent “meltdowns” which require additional resources, according to the charity.

The survey of 300 families also found that 22% of children had been expelled and 34% of parents said they were withdrawn from class due to inadequate support. 

Adam Harris, CEO of AsIAm, said children with autism are “not treated with the same respect” as their peers and “go unsupported in school”. 

“There is a significant body of children within our community who do not go to school at all,” he said. 

“In some instances, these students have simply been failed by the State in terms of inadequate levels of autism or special class provision despite the obligations on the State in the EPSEN Act, 2004.

“They may be suspended or expelled, not for negative behaviour in the traditional sense,
but literally because they are autistic and go unsupported in school.

“They may irregularly or almost never attend school due to overarching anxiety or a lack of suitably trained teachers, but continue to be enrolled as if all was well.

AsIAm is calling for greater resources and supports to be provided to children with autism to ensure they can remain in school. 

“There is no one solution to this. We need more autism classes, improved
infrastructure, better teacher training and an obligation placed on schools to be fully inclusive,” Harris said. 

There full findings of the survey will be published by the charity tomorrow. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie