Tuesday 29 March 2022
Cabinet to discuss new plans for pensions auto-enrolment scheme today

By Christina Finn Tuesday 29 Mar 2022, 6:00 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CABINET WILL BE updated today on the auto-enrolment of pensions plan which will see those earning more than €20,000 automatically signed up to make contributions for their retirement fund.

The automatic enrolment scheme is a new savings and investment scheme for employees which will see the State and employers contribute towards employee pensions.

Approximately 750,000 employees who are aged between 23 and 60, earning over €20,000 across employments, and who are not already enrolled in an occupational pension scheme will be affected.

Auto-enrolment was initially meant to start this year but due to the pandemic the roll out was delayed.

The plan is being brought in due the pensions time bomb coming down the line due to not enough people having an occupational or supplementary pension for when they retire.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys is bringing a memo today seeking permission from Cabinet to begin the process of drafting legislation to underpin the scheme.

The long-promised pension system will see contributions paid by employees being matched by their employers as a percentage of the employee’s gross income.

The State will top-up the rest.

The rates of contribution will be phased-in gradually over a decade as follows:

                        Employee                         Employer                     State
Years 1 – 3         1.5%                                   1.5%                            0.5%
Years 4 – 6         3%                                     3%                               1%
Years 7 – 9         4.5%                                  4.5%                           1.5%
Year 10 +           6%                                     6%                               2%

Employer contributions and the State top-up will be capped at a maximum €80,000 of an employee’s gross salary.

Employees may contribute on earnings greater than €80,000 if they wish, and there will be an option to opt-out or suspend participation in the scheme under certain circumstances only.

