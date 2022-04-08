American tourist dies and two tourists injured following Iceland avalanche

AN AMERICAN TOURIST died and two others were seriously injured in an avalanche while mountain climbing in northern Iceland, police said today.

“All three were experienced mountain climbers and were well-equipped. Two of them were seriously injured in the accident, and one was deceased upon the arrival of the rescue services”, police said in a statement.

The avalanche occurred late on Thursday on the Svarfadardalur mountain, near the small village of Dalvik on the north of the island.

One of the three was able to alert rescue services to the accident. Around 130 rescuers were sent to the scene.

The two survivors were being treated in hospital for their injuries.

Police have not disclosed the identities of the three, saying only that they were all born in 1988.

“The man who died was single and had no children,” police said.

© AFP 2022