Avengers: Endgame smashes Irish records with €4.46 million opening weekend

MARVEL’S AVENGERS: ENDGAME has shattered Irish records, bringing in €4.46 million in ticket sales during the opening weekend.

This makes it the highest grossing opening day of all time at the Irish box office.

The movie has also become the UK and Ireland’s biggest opening ever, bringing in €50.1 million.

It has smashed records previously set in Ireland by Beauty and the Beast and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

The highly anticipated series-ender also set a new standard globally, bringing in $357 million (€319 million) in North America and $1.2 billion (€1.07 billion) worldwide, according to industry data.

The fourth and final chapter in the adventures of Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and fellow superheroes managed 43 times the domestic take of Marvel’s Captain Marvel, which made $8.3 million (€7.4 million).

With a 96% rating from critics on the Rotten Tomatoes reviews website, Avengers could lead to “the biggest revenue-generating summer (and year) in box office history”, Comscore’s Paul Dergarabedian said.

The movie cost around $500 million (€447 million) to make including marketing costs and was expected to break even during its debut weekend.

In total, the film has become the biggest opening weekend box office hit in 44 countries, including Britain, Korea, France, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Italy and Spain, and broke records for one-day earnings in 29 countries.

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” said Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios.

Feige, who has produced all 22 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, attributed the “unbelievable” success of the latest addition to “fans around the world who have supported us through it all.”

